Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $69.62 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.92.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $65.52 on Wednesday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.45.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 632.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

