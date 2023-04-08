FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFD. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 192.8% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 83,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,027 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 156,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs by 23.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Stock Performance

BATS:BUFD opened at $20.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BUFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETFs. BUFD was launched on Jan 20, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.