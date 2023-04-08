FY2023 Earnings Estimate for NIKE, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for NIKE in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.94. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NKE. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KGI Securities raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $120.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $139.14. The firm has a market cap of $186.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

