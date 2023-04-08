FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.99. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.76 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2024 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $69.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $78.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.18.

Institutional Trading of Prosperity Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 325.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,390,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,711,000 after buying an additional 1,828,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,714,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,069,000 after acquiring an additional 890,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $63,078,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 9.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,903,000 after purchasing an additional 480,756 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 808,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,913,000 after buying an additional 467,706 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.