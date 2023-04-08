FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $11.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $537.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.79 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFBK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $1,122,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $1,050,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 147.4% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the third quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 2,158 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $31,398.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,156.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gil Chapman sold 4,800 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $69,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,298 shares of company stock valued at $164,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

Featured Articles

