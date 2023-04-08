FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Textainer Group Holdings Limited Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Textainer Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $4.66 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Textainer Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.66 per share.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $202.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.05 million.

Textainer Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Textainer Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

TGH stock opened at $31.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Textainer Group has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.99.

Institutional Trading of Textainer Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Textainer Group by 115.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textainer Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Textainer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment includes standard dry freight containers and also includes refrigerated and other special-purpose containers.

