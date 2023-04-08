FY2023 EPS Estimates for Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Increased by Analyst

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Better Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.31). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Better Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share.

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Better Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Better Therapeutics Stock Up 35.6 %

Institutional Trading of Better Therapeutics

BTTX stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Better Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $3.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Better Therapeutics stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. State Street Corp owned 0.19% of Better Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

