FY2023 EPS Estimates for Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Cut by Greenridge Global

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Greenridge Global reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Flexible Solutions International’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share.

FSI opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Flexible Solutions International has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International

In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,471,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 10,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $32,209.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,451,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,799,203.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brien Daniel B. O sold 9,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $31,197.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,471,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,086,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,714 shares of company stock valued at $195,917. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

Featured Articles

