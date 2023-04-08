FY2023 EPS Estimates for Glencore plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Glencore in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.82) to GBX 620 ($7.70) in a research report on Monday, March 13th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Glencore to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 675 ($8.38) to GBX 625 ($7.76) in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 560 ($6.95) to GBX 575 ($7.14) in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.40.

OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. Glencore has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $14.41.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

