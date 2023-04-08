FY2023 EPS Estimates for NCC Group plc Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

NCC Group plc (OTCMKTS:NCCGF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of NCC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for NCC Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NCC Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC cut NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

NCCGF stock opened at $1.00 on Thursday. NCC Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.44.

NCC Group plc engages in the cyber and software resilience business in the United Kingdom, the Asian-Pacific, North America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company offers assessment and advisory services, which include risk management, supply chain risk, cloud and infrastructure, application and security software, mobile, managed vulnerability scanning, hardware and embedded systems, and cryptography, as well as calibrator and cyber security review solutions.

