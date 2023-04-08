FY2023 EPS Estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). The consensus estimate for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Institutional Trading of Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ RVPH opened at $4.53 on Thursday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $3.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 934.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 10.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

