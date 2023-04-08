FY2023 EPS Estimates for Triton International Limited Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:TRTN)

Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Triton International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.87. The consensus estimate for Triton International’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triton International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Triton International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $61.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $48.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.44 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 44.47%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS.

Triton International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triton International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triton International by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Triton International by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in Triton International by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. engages in the provision of leasing of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

See Also

