FY2024 EPS Estimates for Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Seven & i in a research note issued on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kuriyama now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for Seven & i’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Seven & i’s FY2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Seven & i from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Seven & i Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNDY opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. Seven & i has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

