FY2026 EPS Estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Increased by Analyst

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Dawson James upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, April 3rd. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Dawson James currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share. Dawson James also issued estimates for NRx Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $0.58 on Thursday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.49 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 345,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 58,040 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

