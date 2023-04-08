Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Sells 92,965 Shares

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 92,965 shares of Galecto stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $202,663.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $407,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Galecto Stock Down 11.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $1.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.89. Galecto, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Galecto in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Galecto

About Galecto

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Galecto stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Galecto, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.16% of Galecto worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

