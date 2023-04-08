Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.34 on Thursday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40,003 shares during the period. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

Featured Stories

