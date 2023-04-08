Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Gartner during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 3,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.16, for a total transaction of $1,215,405.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,999 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,249.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,031 shares of company stock worth $15,047,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $313.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $358.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gartner

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.