Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2023

Genpact Limited (NYSE:GGet Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,143,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact (NYSE:GGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Genpact (NYSE:G)

