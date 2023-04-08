Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan Sells 50,000 Shares

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,143,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.93. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Genpact had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Genpact from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Genpact by 148.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

