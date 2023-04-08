GFS Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GFS Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $411.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $404.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.71. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $452.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

