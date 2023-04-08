Girard Partners LTD. Buys 1,753 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,201 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 290.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 15,603.1% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at about $291,294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Visa by 30.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,922,846 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,052,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.82. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Read More

