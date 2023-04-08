Girard Partners LTD. Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% during the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWD opened at $152.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.43. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

