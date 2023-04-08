Girard Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $98.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.63.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.86%.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

