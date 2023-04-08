Girard Partners LTD. Has $293,000 Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 33.6% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 10.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 158.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.95.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares in the company, valued at $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 1,063 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $111,646.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 201,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,176,463.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,184,560. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $113.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

