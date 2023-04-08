Girard Partners LTD. Has $328,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 496.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.58.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total value of $1,396,849.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $241.26 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $285.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.40. The company has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.23%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

