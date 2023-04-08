Girard Partners LTD. Has $549,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

