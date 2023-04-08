Girard Partners LTD. Invests $209,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 14,240.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,104,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marriott International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $91,541,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 248.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 859,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,897,000 after purchasing an additional 612,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marriott International Stock Performance

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International stock opened at $163.05 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $195.90. The company has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.17.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.