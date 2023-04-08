Girard Partners LTD. Invests $215,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMTM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,870,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,973,000 after buying an additional 1,292,134 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,194,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,205 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 351.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,838,000 after purchasing an additional 227,097 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 96.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 375,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 184,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 788,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 178,859 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $928.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.