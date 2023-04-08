Girard Partners LTD. Makes New $223,000 Investment in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 41,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 32,263 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.62 and a 200-day moving average of $128.27. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

