Girard Partners LTD. Makes New $270,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,456 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,518 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after buying an additional 8,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 89,292 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 54,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.48.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $156.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.