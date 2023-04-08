Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 349 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Insider Activity

Essential Utilities Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, CEO Chris Franklin acquired 37,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, with a total value of $1,515,871.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,871.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $705.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Further Reading

