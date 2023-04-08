Girard Partners LTD. Sells 367 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,819 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Intel were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.2% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

INTC opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The company has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna raised shares of Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

