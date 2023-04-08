Girard Partners LTD. Sells 4,253 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 179,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after buying an additional 36,804 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 116,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VYM stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

