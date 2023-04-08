Girard Partners LTD. Sells 784 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 639,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $29.63 and a one year high of $35.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

