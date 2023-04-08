Girard Partners LTD. Sells 994 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Girard Partners LTD. reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,994 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,707,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,037,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,462 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $85.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.57.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total value of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

