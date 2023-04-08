Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.99

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $5.85. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 202 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% during the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 699,183 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

