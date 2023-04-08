Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Down to $5.99

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.99, but opened at $5.85. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 202 shares.
Global Blue Group Trading Down 4.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
