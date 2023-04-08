Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.7% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.1 %

Global Payments stock opened at $105.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GPN. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Global Payments from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

