Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 188,467 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 433,567 shares.The stock last traded at $30.97 and had previously closed at $31.56.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 229,302.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,536,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,329 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,932,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 1,794.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 979,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after purchasing an additional 928,075 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,149,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,367,000.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

