Golden Ocean Group Limited to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Golden Ocean Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Golden Ocean Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Pareto Securities lowered Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Golden Ocean Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of GOGL opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $16.46.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $180.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 41.48% and a return on equity of 22.62%.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Institutional Trading of Golden Ocean Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 670,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 390,850 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 90.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,736 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. It manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading

