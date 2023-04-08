Gratus Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 472 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $204,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $451.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $442.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $435.04. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

