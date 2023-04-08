Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 137.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DE stock opened at $369.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.93. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

