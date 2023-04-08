Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTM. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,364.00 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,030.38 and a 52-week high of $1,560.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,424.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,387.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

White Mountains Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.36%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services, and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

