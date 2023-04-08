Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Position in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Northeast Bank worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 30.3% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 288.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 32,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 78,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the second quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Northeast Bank in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northeast Bank alerts:

Northeast Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NBN opened at $34.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Northeast Bank Dividend Announcement

Northeast Bank ( NASDAQ:NBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $30.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.25 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Northeast Bank’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NBN. StockNews.com began coverage on Northeast Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Northeast Bank from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.