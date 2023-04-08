Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Fastenal by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 9.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

FAST opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

