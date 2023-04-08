Gratus Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 87.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112,122 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $558,780.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,046.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,425.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,546 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,484 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock opened at $83.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The firm has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

