Gratus Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gratus Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,482,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth about $153,953,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,713,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,831 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,669,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,054 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

JCI stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $69.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile



Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

