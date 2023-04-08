Gratus Capital LLC Makes New $279,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $97.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

