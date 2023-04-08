Gratus Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 44,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UL has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 0.5 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.58 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $53.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

Further Reading

