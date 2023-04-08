Gratus Capital LLC Sells 138,969 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 138,969 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% in the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 16,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.3% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.79.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and have sold 140,617,616 shares valued at $1,734,240,167. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone stock opened at $82.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $126.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 153.59%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

