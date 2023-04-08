Gratus Capital LLC Sells 140 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Genuine Parts Stock Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $162.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average is $170.00. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $125.55 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Further Reading

