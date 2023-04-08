Gratus Capital LLC Sells 2,735 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Gratus Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of WY opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

